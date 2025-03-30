Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $145.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

