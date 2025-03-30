Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,642 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 295,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,911.44. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,895. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTI opened at $25.36 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

