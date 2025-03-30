Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,568 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.09% of Chemed worth $884,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $605.94 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $642.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.