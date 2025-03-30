Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,381,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Thomson Reuters worth $864,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

