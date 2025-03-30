Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.36% of HealthEquity worth $861,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

