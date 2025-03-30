Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,500,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Range Resources worth $881,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 61.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 604,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $11,508,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

