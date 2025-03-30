Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,047,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.38% of Americold Realty Trust worth $814,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

