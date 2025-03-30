Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,384,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $65,293,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $242.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.54. The company has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

