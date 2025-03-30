Vanguard Group Inc. Has $797.26 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,583,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.04% of Voya Financial worth $797,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.