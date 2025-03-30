Vanguard Group Inc. Has $822.41 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.64% of New York Times worth $822,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after buying an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of New York Times by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 518,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 279,899 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $8,490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 41.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

