Vanguard Group Inc. Has $824.40 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.33% of Robert Half worth $824,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Robert Half alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $79.27.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.