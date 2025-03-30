Vanguard Group Inc. Has $831.79 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of APi Group worth $831,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $35.99 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

