Vanguard Group Inc. Has $843.47 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $843,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

