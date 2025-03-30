Vanguard Group Inc. Has $846.60 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $846,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.30 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

