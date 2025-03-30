Vanguard Group Inc. Has $847.61 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $847,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 358,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 68,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.



About Advanced Drainage Systems



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.



