Vanguard Group Inc. Has $852.03 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $852,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.58 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average of $175.44.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

