Vanguard Group Inc. Has $861.04 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $861,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.