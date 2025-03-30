Vanguard Group Inc. Has $863 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $862,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,156,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,821,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cameco by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,592,000 after acquiring an additional 547,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,558,000 after acquiring an additional 177,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research raised their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $41.83 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

