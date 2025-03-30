Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.12% of Royal Gold worth $877,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $18,427,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 187.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 35.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $162.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.