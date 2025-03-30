Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.90% of Graphic Packaging worth $807,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

