Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $846,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 60,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.