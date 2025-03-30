Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 168,822 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.32% of Fluor worth $872,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

