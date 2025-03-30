Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 33,139 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Donaldson worth $856,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,425. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.