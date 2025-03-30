Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $858,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after buying an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 331,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,590.52. This trade represents a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

