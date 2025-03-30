Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.75% of ATI worth $844,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 4,401.2% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $44,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ATI by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 451,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 289,229 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,928,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $51.01 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

