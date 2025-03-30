Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,444,827 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $793,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferrovial Stock Down 0.1 %
FER stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on FER
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.