Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,444,827 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $793,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FER stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

