Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,417,962 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,795,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,417,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.56% of SLM worth $794,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

