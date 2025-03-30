Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,743 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of UGI worth $798,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UGI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 318,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UGI by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.