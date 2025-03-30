Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 789,151 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 789,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Wynn Resorts worth $882,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $75,872,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 755,236 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $19,753,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after buying an additional 172,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Capital CORP. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.33 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

