Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Viking worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of VIK opened at $39.35 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.33.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

