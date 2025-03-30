Virtu Financial LLC Invests $150,000 in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 118,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in FuboTV by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

FUBO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

In other FuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,998.53. This trade represents a 21.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. This represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,411. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

