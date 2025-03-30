Virtu Financial LLC Invests $165,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 176,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 162,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,063,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

