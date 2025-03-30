Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.