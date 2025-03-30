Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 165.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 372,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 152.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FIGS
In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FIGS Price Performance
NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
