Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 165.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 372,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 152.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

