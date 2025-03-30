Virtu Financial LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 100.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 217,858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

PLUG stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

