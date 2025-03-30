WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.