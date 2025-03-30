Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,520 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 target price (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP opened at $3.01 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.