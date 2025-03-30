Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 129.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

