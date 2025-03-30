Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $28,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Yum China by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

