11,491 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $122.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

