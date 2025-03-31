13,500 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

