14,571 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.