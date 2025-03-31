15,100 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AX stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

