17,100 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Semtech
In related news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,484 shares of company stock valued at $993,933. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Stock Performance
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC
Semtech Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Dividend King?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.