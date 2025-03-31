17,100 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,484 shares of company stock valued at $993,933. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $35.05 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

