195,600 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 120.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

