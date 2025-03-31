19,574 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 362,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 169,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $229,850. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

