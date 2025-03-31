2,019 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 124,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $242.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

