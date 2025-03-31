25,900 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 615,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $398,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

