28,533 Shares in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVNO opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.
enVVeno Medical Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.