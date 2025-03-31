28,800 Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,185,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $17,177,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 535,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 675,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $12,493,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Qifu Technology stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

